Charles E. "Hessie" Hess
Dallastown - Charles E. "Hessie" Hess, 85, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Srock) Hess to whom he was married 65 years.
Born in Red Lion he was the son of the late Royce B. and Lula Mae (Waltimyer) Hess. Hessie was a mechanic with Bartenslager Chevrolet in Rinely for over 25 years and retired from McCroroy's Distribution Center where he was a supervisor. In his younger years he sang with the Fisherman quartet at Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Hessie was a lifelong and very active member at Cross Roads United Methodist Church and served as committeeman for the Cross Roads Borough for several years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, going on cruises with his wife, politics and his greatest joy was attending sporting events of his grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Hessie served in the US Army during Korea.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by a son Bruce Hess and wife Melody of Stewartstown; two grandchildren Jeremy Hess and Melissa, wife of Brad Britton and three great-granddaughters Hannah Britton, Brooke Britton and Mackenzie Hess.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11AM from Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Rd., Felton, PA 17322 with Pastor David Brenneman officiating. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held from 6PM to 8PM on Friday evening at the church and on Saturday from 10AM to 11AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cross Roads United Methodist Church at the above listed address in memory of Charles E. "Hessie" Hess.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 2, 2019