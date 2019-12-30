|
Charles E. Hoover
York - Charles E. "Butch" Hoover, 76, entered into rest at 12 noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Shirley R. (Bankard) Forbes Hoover. They were married 34 years.
Charles was born September 16, 1943 in York, a son of the late Clara E. (Carson) Hastings and graduated from William Penn High School in 1962.
He had over 20 years of service for Duplex Printing in West York where he was a printer operator and later worked for the Schaad Detective Agency. He also volunteered with Union Fire & Hose Co. #1 in Dover.
Charles enjoyed artsy things such as painting and string art, and loved to make latch hook rugs and put puzzles together. He also liked spending time with his grandchildren, especially when they were younger.
Charles is survived by two daughters, Kathleen D. Weaver and husband, Michael of Thomasville and Debra K. Bortner and husband, Gary of Spring Grove; three sons, Richard L. Forbes and wife, Deb of York, Donald R. Forbes, Jr. and wife, Marcia of Dover and Michael D. Forbes and wife, Kari of Middletown; eleven grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles' funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Officiating will be his grandson, the Rev. Nathan T. Weaver.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, 30 E. Canal St., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019