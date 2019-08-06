Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Charles E. Hummer


1933 - 2019
Charles E. Hummer Obituary
Charles E. Hummer

York - Charles E. Hummer, 85, entered into rest Monday August 5, 2019 at Manor Care South. He was the husband of Alyce (Green) Hummer.

A celebration of life will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Hummer was born September 8, 1933 in York, a son of the late Charles "Bud" and Dorothy (Wentz) Hummer. He had been employed at Harley Davidson.

Charles is survived by his wife; children Linda Tyson, Karen Kinard, and Terry Kline; stepchildren Russell Green, Todd Cain, and Heather Bankes; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
