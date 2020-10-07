Charles E. Martin, Jr.Felton - Charles E. Martin, Jr., 66, entered into rest on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Cindy M. (Brown) Martin.He was born October 3, 1954 in Baltimore, MD. The son of the late Charles E. Martin, Sr. and Dorothy L. (Wilson) Martin.Charles worked with his son as a contractor with Elite Construction. He was a member of the Birthday Club and its Pool League.Including his wife Cindy, Charles is also survived by three sons, Charles T. Martin, Jesse Martin, and Jeremy Martin; a daughter Nina Turner, two grandchildren, four sisters Gail, Judy, Karen, Vicki. He was preceded in death by a daughter Nicki Martin in 2008.There will be a graveside service Saturday October 10, 2020 at 230 pm at Cross Roads United Methodist Church Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with costs.