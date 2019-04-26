|
Charles E. Myers
Hanover - Charles E. Myers, 86, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Phyllis E. (Simon) Myers, who died on January 9, 2009. The couple had been married for 54 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with the Reverend William E. McEllroy, Jr. officiating. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the Dallastown American Legion Post 605.
Born on January 29, 1933 in York, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Emma L. (Faulkenstine) Myers. Charles was a 1950 graduate of William Penn Sr. High School. Mr. Myers, a Vietnam Veteran, served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1953 and in the U.S. Army from 1956-1973 where he retired as a military police officer. While serving, he was a military policeman at Checkpoint Charlie during construction of the Berlin Wall. Charles was also an Army Recruiter in York during the 1960's. He then worked as a machine operator for Manley Valve Co. in York for 19 years.
Mr. Myers was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in York. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing, camping and birdwatching.
Mr. Myers is survived by five children, Thomas E. Myers and wife, Debbie of East Berlin, Kimberly E. Daryman of Dover, Susan E. Walter and husband, Scott of Hanover, Kathryn E. Markel and husband, Terry of Thomasville and Michael E. Myers and wife, Kristen of Dover; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Myers of York New Salem and Russell Myers of York; and two sisters, Gladys Flickinger of York and Catherine Keeney and husband, Donald of York; He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy E. Myers; and sister, Joyce Mazzarino.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019