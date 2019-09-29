|
|
Charles E. Rosengrant III
Dover - Charles E. Rosengrant III, 72, of Dover passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. Born in York, he was the son of the late Charles E. Rosengrant Jr. and Frances Louise (Jacobs) Rosengrant. He was the loving husband of Trina A. (Sterner) Rosengrant with whom he shared 37 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Dover Area High School and the York Technical Institute. Charles went onto enlist in the US Navy where he attained the rank of Machinist Mate, 2nd Class. While serving in the Navy he was aboard the USS James Madison where he served as one of their nuclear technicians. He took great pride in that he worked on a submarine.
Charles worked for the United States government as a procurement clerk for several years.
Charles was very involved in the local union and was active in local politics.
He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus and the Viking Athletic club.
Charles enjoyed golfing and playing solitaire.
He is survived by his son, Brenton Rosengrant of Chambersburg, PA; daughter, Felicia Marie Rosengrant of Dover, PA; two sisters, Barbara Ann Kreamer of Harrisburg, Coleen Eichler of Las Vegas, NV; four brothers, William Rosengrant husband of Joan of York, Gary Rosengrant husband of Cheryl, James Rosengrant, Darryl Rosengrant all of Dover, PA and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 950 W. Market St, York, PA 17401. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Charles's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd, York, PA 17402. To send an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019