Charles E. Shaull
Brogue - Charles E. Shaull, of Brogue, went home to his heavenly Father, after a brief illness, on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 2:10 am at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 87. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia J. (Gohn) Shaull who entered into rest on June 9, 2017, to whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Charlie was born in Laurel, on May 19, 1932 and was the son of the late Edgar Clayton and Jessie A. (Warner) Shaull. He was a graduate of the Red Lion High School Class of 1949. Charlie had a farm in New Bridgeville and then Brogue, he enjoyed working the soil, raising crops and animals. He retired from farming in 1973. He delivered milk, by truck, for the former Warner's Dairy and then went to work at Caterpillar in York, in the shipping-parts division, retiring in 1988 after 33 and a half years of service. Charlie was a lifetime member of St. James the Apostle Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brogue, where he served as the Sunday School Superintendent and taught Sunday School for many years and volunteered his time helping at the St. James Clothes Closet. He enjoyed sports, playing volley ball and basketball in high school, enjoyed playing baseball with the Shaull's Baseball Team in Brogue. Charlie played short stop for the Twilight League and the Caterpillar Industrial fast pitch league as well as playing minor league baseball. He bowled for Caterpillar and the Red Lion Leagues, and coached Brogue fast pitch softball, golfed for the St James league, enjoyed golfing at Myrtle Beach, fishing for trout in the local streams and for flounder in Ocean City, MD, hunting with beagles and hunting with his buddies at Paddy Six Shooters Camp in Clinton County. He was an avid fan of Penn State, Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens and the Duke basketball team. Charlie received an award from the Brogue Jaycees for playing Santa for more than 30 years and he would also arrive as Santa at the homes of many family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Gloria (Michael W.) Shaull of Brogue and his three sons, Gerald Shaull of Red Lion, Michael C. (Dorinda) Shaull of Airville and Timothy (Shirley) Shaull of Seven Valleys. He was the loving grandfather of ten grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Charlie was blessed with numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his only sister, Julia R. (Harold) Shaull.
Due to the recent restrictions with the Covid 19, there will be no viewing. Private graveside services will take place with his pastor, Rev. Kathleen A. Kuehl officiating at St. James Lutheran Cemetery in Brogue. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Charlie's life will be set at a later date, in hopes that all family and friends may attend.
Charlie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed working hard, and spending time with his family and worshipping his Lord and Savior. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A special thank you is extended to the caregivers of the Victorian Villa in Dallastown during his stay there, to Dr. Carl Brango and his staff for the care and compassion given to Charlie, and to Rev. Kathleen Kuehl for her ministry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: St. James the Apostle Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, PA 17309.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020