Charles E. Tarlton
Windsor - Charles (Jack) Eugene Tarlton, age 76 of Lower Windsor Township passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Doris (Henry) Tarlton ; together they shared 57 years.
Jack was born in Dover Township, PA on March 6, 1943 he was the son of the late William Tarlton and Helen Shellenberger. He retired as a machinist from Caterpillar after 30 years. He also worked as newspaper carrier for over 30 years. Jack's hobbies included astronomy, fishing, and hunting.
In addition to his wife Doris, Jack is survived by his son Michael and his wife Teresa, of Red Lion. Two grandchildren Brett and Chloe Tarlton , also from Red Lion. He is also survived by three brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by three brothers.
A celebration of life service will be held at Family of God Church, 147 First Ave., Red Lion on Saturday September 21st at 11am. Burial will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019