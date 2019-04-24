|
Charles Edward "Ed" Long
Glen Rock - Charles Edward "Ed" Long, 68, died of natural causes Sunday April 21, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia M. "Patti" (Miller) Long. The couple celebrated a 43rd wedding anniversary this past February 9.
Following cremation by the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., a casual time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Friday April 26, 2019, at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. There will be a time for sharing memories at 4:00 PM. There will be no viewing or funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Ed was born on January 28, 1951 in York and was a son of the late Alice Marie (Walsh) and George A. Long Jr.
He graduated from York Suburban High School in 1968 and from Georgia Tech with an Architectural Degree. He was a self-employed roofing contractor and owned Architectural Roofing Services and Little Falls Services in White Hall, MD.
He had served on the Glen Rock Water and Sewer Authority for over 30 years and at one time served on the Glen Rock Borough Council.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Alex M. Long and wife Abby of Nags Head NC and Grant M. Long and wife Natalie Carlson of New York; two grandsons, Gabriel and Isaiah; a sister, Linda S. Long, two brothers, George A. Long III and William S. Long all of York and his four legged kids, Penny and Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Arthur Hufnagel Library of Glen Rock, 32 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to the Glen Rock Emergency Medical Services, Inc., 59 Water Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Condolences maybe shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019