Charles F. Miller
York - Charles F. "Pep" Miller, 87, entered into rest at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was the husband of the late Sheila L. (Shermeyer) Miller who passed August 8, 2006. The couple was married for 47 years.
Born November 11, 1932 in York, Pep was a son of the late Raymond E. and Ellen N. (Little) Miller.
He graduated from Dover High School and Thompson Business School.
Pep was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War.
He worked as an accountant for Buchart Horn/ Pace Resources for 42 years. Following retirement, he worked part-time as a driver and did light maintenance for The Brunswick at Longstown for 15 years.
Pep was a member of Church of the Open Door in York where he sang with other seniors in a group called "The Joyful Hearts". He was also a member of Heritage Senior Center.
Pep is survived by three sons, Daniel R. Miller of Dover, John S. Miller and wife, Tammy of York and Andrew J. Miller and wife, Kimberly of York; nine grandchildren, Hillary, Benjamin, Jefferson, Matthew, Emma, Ethan, Alexander, Allyson and Jack. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Fay D. Hooper.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service to celebrate Pep's life at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York. Officiating will be the Rev. Donald Wagner, pastor of care for Church of the Open Door. Burial is private in Salem Union Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA 17408.
