Charles F. Summers Iii
1956 - 2020
Charles F. Summers, III

York - Charles F. Summers, III, age 64, of York, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. Known by family and friends as Chuck or Charlie, he was born in York on March 15, 1956 the son of Charles F. "Charlie" Summers, Jr. of York and the late Elaine M. (Shelton) Summers. Chuck was the loving husband and best friend of 33 years to Ann M. (Garrety) Summers.

Chuck worked for many years as an equipment operator for the York City Parks Department. He also owned and operated his own computer IT business.

Chuck was a member of the Prince Athletic Association. He enjoyed working on computers and listening to vintage radio programs.

In addition to his wife and father, Chuck is survived by his daughter Katherine A. Summers of York, his sister Cynthia Weaver, and her husband Robert of Dover, and his brother Craig A. Summers, and his wife Missey of Dover.

Private services for Chuck will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to Animal Rescue Inc, A Sanctuary for Life , PO Box 35, Maryland Line, MD 21105-0035

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market St. York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
