Charles G. Shriner
York - Charles G. Shriner, 79, of York, died on September 12, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Karen J. (Hines) Shriner. Born in Gettysburg on September 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Charles S. and Sara M. (Gladhill) Shriner.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School in Emmitsburg, MD. Charles was a machinist for Black and Decker and Keystone Machine. He was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Columbia where he was a Eucharist minister and was a member of the Holy Name Society and St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Charles was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Joan R. Miller of Hanover, Rhonda A. Rowland of East Berlin, Laura L. Rowland of Enola; two stepsons Brian E. Kisielnicki of New Freedom, Jamey A. Kisielnicki of York; twenty grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters, Agnes Mort of Altoona, Thornton Shriner of Hanover, Anthony Shriner of Gettysburg; Mary Margaret McEldowney of Valrico, FL, Darlene Coppenhaver of Taneytown, MD, Ralph "Mickey" Shriner of Gettysburg, Kathleen "Cassie" Flanagan of New Oxford and Joseph Shriner of Chambersburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He also sponsored two children from India, Beata and Rueben Soren.
The funeral Rosary prayers will be said before Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Mass at 11a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 121 South Second Street, Columbia, with Father Anthony Swany officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Peter's Church, 121 South Second Street, Columbia, PA 17512.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019