Charles H. Douts
York - Charles Herbert Douts, 94, was called home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Marlasee Elizabeth (Metzger) Douts, to whom he was married to for 71 years.
Born on July 14, 1925 in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Charles Dewey and Ada Wissler (Erb) Douts. Charles graduated from Manor Township Millersville High School in 1943. In August of the same year, he entered into the Army Air Force and proudly served his country during World War II. After being honorably discharged, Charles graduated from Penn State with his Bachelor's Degree. He began working for York International until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
Charles was a devoted member at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where he volunteered many hours to the church and fellow members. He enjoyed spending his time tending to his vegetable garden and traveling for work and family. He was a kind and humorous person, getting along with everyone.
Charles is survived by two sons, David Douts and wife, Barbara of Seven Valleys and Keith Edward Douts and wife, Elaine of North Carolina; daughter Diane E. Douts of Dallastown; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers, Bill, Jim and Fred Douts and two sisters, Helen Friant and Irene Potts. He is preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Douts and three sisters, Doris, Julia and Edyth.
A service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, PA 17403. A luncheon and visitation will be held after the service. A burial will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, or to Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1413 Sixth Ave, York, PA 17403. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020