|
|
Charles H. Lauer, Jr.
YORK - Charles H. Lauer, Jr., 70, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home in Hallam Township. He was the husband of the late Gloria M. (Mohr) Lauer who passed away on November 30, 2016.
Charles was born January 25, 1949, in York and was the son of the late Charles H. Sr., and Delores (Kauffman) Lauer.
In 1967, he graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester, PA. He was employed for 40 years with Springettsbury Township in various positions before retiring in 2013. The last 23 years he was the Director of Public Works for the township and was the Treasurer for East York County Sewer Authority.
Charles is survived by his son, Robert Lauer, Sr. and his wife Joye of York; his grandson, Robert Lauer, Jr. of York; his brothers, David Lauer and his wife Tina of West York and Michael Lauer of Florida; and extended family members.
His funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Philip K. Nace.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 8835, Camp Hill, PA 17001.
To share memories of Charles please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019