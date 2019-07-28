|
|
Charles H. Sourber, Jr.
Hanover - Charles H. Sourber, Jr., passed away peacefully on July 24 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, Pa. The son of Helen (Holliday) Sourber and Charles H. Sourber, Sr., Mr. Sourber was born on December 15, 1928, in Hanover. He was preceded in death by his dearly beloved wife, Nancy Melhorn Sourber, and his son, Douglas Holliday Sourber.
Charles was a graduate of Hanover Senior High School, Class of 1946, and Gettysburg College, Class of 1949. During the Korean War, he was a first Lieutenant on active duty in the Air Force and served as a Captain in the Air Force Reserve. He was a Senior Vice-President in charge of manufacturing at the Hanover Shoe Company; President of the J.F. McElwain Shoe Co., a division of Melville Corporation in Nashua, N.H.; and was President of Melville's Del Mar Shoe in Puerto Rico and their Blue Ridge Shoe Co. in North Carolina. He served as President of the Miller Hess Shoe Co. in Akron, Pa, and was Administrator of the Blakinger, Byler, Grove, Thomas, and Chillis Law Firm in Lancaster, Pa.
Mr. Sourber served as Lay President of the Congregation of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and as Administrator of the Church's Renovation and Building Program. He headed the manufacturing division of the United Way of York County and was a member and Past President of the Hanover Country Club. He was a member of the American Legion, the B.P.O.E., and the Central Pa Shoe and Leather Association. He served as General Chairman of the Footwear Manufacturing Conference Exposition in Atlantic City. Mr. Sourber served as Director on the Advisory Board of the Dauphin Bank and as a Director and President on the Board of Mt. Olivet Cemetery. He was a member of the Penn Township Planning and Zoning Commission and participated with the Hanover Area Historical Society. Mr. Sourber was a member of the New York Athletic Club, where he stayed during his many trips to his beloved New York, and the Coral Beach and Tennis Club of Bermuda, where he loved to play tennis, and in later years, bridge.
He is survived by his three children, Nancy R. Contel, Richard M. Contel, and Suzanne Ruch, his four granddaughters, and five great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. On August 19 at 11 a.m., a memorial service will be held for all who know and love him at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, Pa. In lieu of other memorials, the family suggests contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, or the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 28, 2019