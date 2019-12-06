|
|
Charles J. Ragusa Jr
York - Charles J. Ragusa Jr., 87 of York entered into eternal rest on Tuesday November 26,2019 at 1:04 PM in room 548 at Select Specialty Hospital (5th Floor) of the UMPC Memorial Hospital in York, PA with family by his side.
On Friday, November 8, 2019, Charlie was predeceased by "the love of his life' of 47 years, Emma Wilma Romero. In addition, he was predeceased by his parents, Charles J. and Ninfa (Destefano) Ragusa Sr.; by his four older siblings Anthony (Tony), Antoinena (Toni); Leonard (Leo) and Samuel (Sam) Ragusa, and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Charlie and all his brothers proudly served in the United States Military.
Charlie was born at home on Cherry Lane in York, Pa on April 7, 1932. Due to his mother's illness, Charlie spent some of his childhood years at the Dante Catholic Residential School Orphanage in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. When Charlie returned to York, he attended York Catholic High School and William Penn High School (Class of 1950). He served in The United States Army during the Korean War, upon returning home from Korea, he worked for his Uncle Joe Morello at the Starlight Lounge on South Duke Street in York and also at the West York Inn.
In 1965, Charlie had an opportunity to work at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. He began his career at the Hilton in room service and retired as a Banquet Captain 51 years later on October 1, 2016. During his years at the Hilton, Charlie served nine U.S. Presidents, many global dignitaries, and numerous celebrities. Also, some of Charlie's favorite annual receptions included The National Prayer Breakfast, the White House Correspondents' Dinner, National Firemen's Dinner, Mardi Gras, and the Italian American Dinner.
Over the 51 years Charlie worked at the Washington, D.C. Hilton Hotel, he shared many beautiful friendships with his colleagues and clients. At his Magnificent retirement celebration on December 1, 2016 at the D.C. Hilton, Charlie was honored as "The Godfather "of The Washington, D.C. Hilton Hotel. He was very blessed with his wonderful, generous and loyal "Hilton Family"! In fact, the day before Charlie passed, nine members of his "Hilton Family" visited him at the hospital. This was so special to Charlie and his family!
Survived by his loving and devoted son, Charles P. Ragusa III of Vienna, Virginia and by his loving and caring grandson, Julian W. Ragusa of Washington, D.C. In addition, Charlies survivors include his loving and devoted stepchildren whom he loved as his own, Grace Ragusa/Goldberg Todorczuk, of York, Jose (Richard) Romero (Libby) of Herndon, Virginia, and Martha Santeliz, of Locust Grove, Virginia. Also his loving and caring Step grandsons, whom he loved as his own, Seth and Ryan Romero, both of Herndon, Virginia. Surviving also are his wonderful daughter - in -laws, Xiou Wang Walkup of Fairfax, Virginia and Libby (Powers) Romero of Herndon, Virginia, his special son-in-law, Danny Walkup of Fairfax, Virginia, his ex-wife, loyal friend and caretaker, Mary (Giuffrida) Goldberg, and Mary's husband, Leonard Goldberg of York and many cousins,nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
There will be a celebration of Charlie's life on Monday December 16,2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 219 South Beaver Street York, PA. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am with Father Michael Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Charlies family wishes to extend their appreciation to all of his family and friends for their love, prayers, support, visits, calls, texts, flowers, balloons and gifts. Special thank you to his special nieces Patty Feeser, Lynn Ritter and Jeannie Giuffrida, for their much appreciated and enjoyed meals and baked goods, as well as their visits, love, prayers and support over these past three and a half years. Charlies family wishes to thank the York Hospital ER Staff, Penn State Hershey Medical Center ER staff, Neuroscience Critical Care staff and the York Select Specialty LTAC Hospital staff at UPMC Memorial Hospital for all of their care, support and empathy. In addition Charlies family wishes to acknowledge Patrick F. O'Brien Jr. CFSP of John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory for his exemplary service, genuine manner, expertise, support and empathy.
In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness and do your best everyday to make our word a better place.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019