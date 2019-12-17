Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles K. Dawson Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles K. Dawson Iii Obituary
Charles K. Dawson, III

York, PA - Charles (Chuck) K. Dawson III, 74, of York, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Beverly (Cowell) Dawson, with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage.

Chuck was born September 8, 1945 to Charles and Marie Dawson in Uniontown, PA.

A graduate of Penn State University, Chuck worked for over 35 years in the industrial automation industry.

He leaves behind 5 children; Amanda Shomper and husband John, Michael Dawson, Brian Lantz and wife Cinda, Chris Lantz and wife Charlotte, and James Lantz and wife Jeanette, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bridgeway Community Church, 255 Reynolds Mill Rd.,York, PA. The family invites guests to the Dawson home on Friday December 20, 2019 from 5:00-7:30 PM to celebrate Chuck's life.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -