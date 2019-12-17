|
Charles K. Dawson, III
York, PA - Charles (Chuck) K. Dawson III, 74, of York, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Beverly (Cowell) Dawson, with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Chuck was born September 8, 1945 to Charles and Marie Dawson in Uniontown, PA.
A graduate of Penn State University, Chuck worked for over 35 years in the industrial automation industry.
He leaves behind 5 children; Amanda Shomper and husband John, Michael Dawson, Brian Lantz and wife Cinda, Chris Lantz and wife Charlotte, and James Lantz and wife Jeanette, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bridgeway Community Church, 255 Reynolds Mill Rd.,York, PA. The family invites guests to the Dawson home on Friday December 20, 2019 from 5:00-7:30 PM to celebrate Chuck's life.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019