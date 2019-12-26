|
|
Charles K. Keezel
York - Charles K. "Ken" Keezel, 91, entered into rest Saturday December 21, 2019 at York Hospital.
A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday January 4, 2020 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Fritts officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Keezel was born July 10, 1928 in York, a son of the late Charles and Mary (Trimmer) Keezel. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was employed as a Draftsman with Thonet Industries. He was an avid golfer, and bowler in leagues at Laser Alleys in York.
Ken is survived by a sister and brother Betty Waltimyer and George Keezel; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters and brother Lois Amspacher, Cecil Keezel, and Mildred Keezel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Moravian Church 901Cape Horn Rd., York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019