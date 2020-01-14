Services
REEDER-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES - HUGHES SPRINGS
1213 Hanes Blvd. South
Hughes Springs, TX 75656
903-639-2585
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Stump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. "Chuck" Stump Jr.


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. "Chuck" Stump Jr. Obituary
Charles "Chuck" L. Stump, Jr.

Wellsville - Chuck, 51, entered into enteral rest unexpectedly from a short battle with cancer Thursday January 9, 2020, in Texas. Chuck was born 5/30/68 to Pamela Moody and the late Charles L Stump Sr.. Chuck was a very loving and caring soul who would help anyone and will be deeply missed. He loved to fish, boat, hunt and doing things with his best friend, partner in crime, Anna his four-legged fur baby.

Chuck was employed with Davey Tree Service until February 3, 2009 when a near fatal car accident left him disabled and later had moved to Texas.

Chuck is survived by his daughter Heather Parsons and her husband Chris, sisters: Christina Trump, Kim Miller stepsisters: Christina Geiling and Amanda Adams , three grandchildren, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father, Chuck is preceded in death by his son Justin and stepmother Rosemary Stump.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -