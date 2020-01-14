|
Charles "Chuck" L. Stump, Jr.
Wellsville - Chuck, 51, entered into enteral rest unexpectedly from a short battle with cancer Thursday January 9, 2020, in Texas. Chuck was born 5/30/68 to Pamela Moody and the late Charles L Stump Sr.. Chuck was a very loving and caring soul who would help anyone and will be deeply missed. He loved to fish, boat, hunt and doing things with his best friend, partner in crime, Anna his four-legged fur baby.
Chuck was employed with Davey Tree Service until February 3, 2009 when a near fatal car accident left him disabled and later had moved to Texas.
Chuck is survived by his daughter Heather Parsons and her husband Chris, sisters: Christina Trump, Kim Miller stepsisters: Christina Geiling and Amanda Adams , three grandchildren, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his father, Chuck is preceded in death by his son Justin and stepmother Rosemary Stump.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020