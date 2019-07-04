|
Charles L. Witman
York - Charles L. Witman, age 97, of York, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Thomasville on January 9, 1922, he was the son of the late Charles D. and Melinda (Bentzel) Witman. Charles was the loving husband of 27 years of Jacquelin G. "Jackie" (Livingston) Lefever Wiman. His first wife was the late Mildred (Hamme) "Mid" Witman, who died in 1986.
Charles was a graduate of West York High School. After graduating, he entered the US Army, serving his country in WWII. Following his years in the service, he worked in the office at the U.S. Navy Ships Parts Control Center in Mechanicsburg.
Charles was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, York. He was also a longtime member and treasure of the Saint Paul's Wolf's Cemetery board.
In addition to his wife Jackie, Charles is survived by his granddaughter Jodi Bruton, and her husband Ben, his grandson Scott Witman, and his wife Kristen, and his great-grandchildren Matilda, Wyatt, Hailey, and Alexandra. He is also survived by his step-daughter Carol Frey, and her husband Charles, his step-son Steven Lefever, his step-grandchildren Christopher, Catrina, Megan, and his step-great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Owen, and Lylah. In addition to his first wife Mid, he was preceded in death by his son Ross Witman and his step-son David Lefever.
A funeral service to celebrate Charles' life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00am from Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York, Rev. Paul Gausmann officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Paul's Wolf's Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York, PA 17408 or , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 4, 2019