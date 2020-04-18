Services
YORK - Charles L. Young Jr., 88, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. He was the husband of Shirley E. (Dorsey) Young to whom he was married for 60 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be private at the convenience of family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.

Born November 10, 1931 in York, he was a son of the late Charles L. Young Sr., and Erma (Dietz) Young.

He was employed as a machine operator with Borg Warner for 45 years until his retirement.

Charles enjoyed gardening, growing his roses and bird watching. He also served in the United States Army.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Young is also survived by three children, Karen Evans of York, Bruce Young of York and Christa Tillinghast of York; two grandchildren, Matthew Young and Megan Tillinghast and one sister, Charlotte. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Young and one brother and one sister.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
