Charles M. Lehman
York - Charles M. Lehman, 87, of York died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at UPMC-Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Gladys T. (Thompson) Lehman. Mr. and Mrs. Lehman celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on July 2, 2019.
Born December 21, 1932, in Wrightsville, PA, he was the son of the late M. Evelyn (Heindel) and Ellsworth Emory Lehman, Sr.
Charles served in the United States Army.
He retired from Harley Davidson. He was formerly employed with Maple Press and York Corrugating Company.
Charles was a 1950 graduate of Wrightsville High School. He enjoyed gardening, bird watching and attending his grandsons' events and activities.
Additionally he is survived by his 3 children, Thomas C. Lehman and husband, Guillermo Saenz of Washington, D.C., Linda L. Stewart and husband, Kevin of Silver Spring, MD, and Andrew C. Lehman and wife, Jill of New Cumberland, PA; and 4 grandsons, Noah Andrew, Joshua Thomas, Seth Joseph and Levi Paul. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Elijah Matthew.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with Pastor JR Irving of New Cumberland Alliance Church officiating. A visitation will be held Friday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Port Matilda, PA with Pastor Donna Snyder of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019