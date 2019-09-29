|
|
Charles M. "Mike" Strubinger
York - On Friday, September 27, 2019, Mike completed his tour of duty. He will not be re-enlisting.
During his tour, he served his country as a combat soldier in the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam, during the latter part of his tour, he was a social worker; in between he did the best that he could.
Born May 31, 1944, Mike was preceded in passing by his parents, Mike and Genny (Hombach) Strubinger. Remaining are his beloved extended family, Dean and Pamela Van Zanardi.
Mike was a stand-up man, and he will be missed. Arrangements to be made by his family. KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019