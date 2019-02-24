|
|
Charles Miller
York - Charles "Bud" Miller, 89, passed away on Wednesday evening February 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William and Edith Miller. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was a brother Clifford Miller.
He is a retired engineer from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
Surviving is his wife Edna Miller, sons: Alan of New Oxford, Karl and his wife Mary Ann of Hazle Township, and Paul and his wife Jennifer of Hoboken, NJ. Granddaughters: Stephanie Grimes and husband Matthew of Virginia, Rebecca Marchetti and husband Timothy of Virginia, and Kayleigh Miller of Hoboken, a brother Bill and his wife Joan of Missouri.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019