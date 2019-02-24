Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Miller Obituary
Charles Miller

York - Charles "Bud" Miller, 89, passed away on Wednesday evening February 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William and Edith Miller. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was a brother Clifford Miller.

He is a retired engineer from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Surviving is his wife Edna Miller, sons: Alan of New Oxford, Karl and his wife Mary Ann of Hazle Township, and Paul and his wife Jennifer of Hoboken, NJ. Granddaughters: Stephanie Grimes and husband Matthew of Virginia, Rebecca Marchetti and husband Timothy of Virginia, and Kayleigh Miller of Hoboken, a brother Bill and his wife Joan of Missouri.

Private services will be held at the family's convenience. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now