Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service
175 N. Main St.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service
175 N. Main St.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service
175 N. Main St.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Miller Iii


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Miller Iii Obituary
Charles Miller III

Spring Grove - Charles Henry Miller III, age 63, passed away on August 5, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving companion of Dawn M. Chaney; they shared 15 years together.

Charles was born in York on March 3, 1956 and was the son of the late Charles H. Miller Jr. and Naomi E. (Nace) Miller. He graduated from York Vo-Tech class of 1974 and worked as a plumber for many years. He was a life member of Thomasville Fire Co., Spring Grove Fire Co., and Nashville Fire Co., where he proudly served in many capacities over the years. He was also a longtime volunteer of Lutheran Camping Corporation and a life member of the Spring Grove VFW.

He is survived by his companion Dawn M. Chaney of Spring Grove; his sons Charles H. Miller IV and wife Laura and Kevin A. Miller and wife Annie; his daughter Nicole Miller; his step-daughter Courtnay Chaney and his grandchildren Aubrey, Alivia, Grayson and Hendrix. He is also survived by his brothers William Miller and Edward Miller; his sisters Vestine McCandless and Delphine Blalock and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will held on Friday at 11:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Lou Stubbs officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Christ Roth Cemetery in Spring Grove. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8PM and on Friday from 10-11AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lutheran Camping Corporation, P.O. Box 459, Arendtsville PA 17303.

www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now