|
|
Charles Miller III
Spring Grove - Charles Henry Miller III, age 63, passed away on August 5, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving companion of Dawn M. Chaney; they shared 15 years together.
Charles was born in York on March 3, 1956 and was the son of the late Charles H. Miller Jr. and Naomi E. (Nace) Miller. He graduated from York Vo-Tech class of 1974 and worked as a plumber for many years. He was a life member of Thomasville Fire Co., Spring Grove Fire Co., and Nashville Fire Co., where he proudly served in many capacities over the years. He was also a longtime volunteer of Lutheran Camping Corporation and a life member of the Spring Grove VFW.
He is survived by his companion Dawn M. Chaney of Spring Grove; his sons Charles H. Miller IV and wife Laura and Kevin A. Miller and wife Annie; his daughter Nicole Miller; his step-daughter Courtnay Chaney and his grandchildren Aubrey, Alivia, Grayson and Hendrix. He is also survived by his brothers William Miller and Edward Miller; his sisters Vestine McCandless and Delphine Blalock and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will held on Friday at 11:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Lou Stubbs officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Christ Roth Cemetery in Spring Grove. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8PM and on Friday from 10-11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lutheran Camping Corporation, P.O. Box 459, Arendtsville PA 17303.
www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019