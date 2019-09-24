|
Charles O. Horner
DOVER - Charles O. Horner, 75, of Dover, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home in Dover.
Charles was born April 29, 1943, in York and was the son of Dorothy (Diehl) Horner of York and the late Lawrence Horner.
He was employed and retired from the former Borg Warner now Johnson Controls in York.
In addition to his mother, Dorothy, Charles is survived by his brothers, Tim Horner of Renovo, PA, Darryl Horner of Spring Grove, Bryan Horner and his wife Maureen of York and David Horner of York; his sisters, Kay Newport and her husband Terry of West Virginia and Rhonda Bredbenner of Abbottstown, and nieces and nephews.
Charles service and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019