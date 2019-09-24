Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Horner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles O. Horner


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles O. Horner Obituary
Charles O. Horner

DOVER - Charles O. Horner, 75, of Dover, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home in Dover.

Charles was born April 29, 1943, in York and was the son of Dorothy (Diehl) Horner of York and the late Lawrence Horner.

He was employed and retired from the former Borg Warner now Johnson Controls in York.

In addition to his mother, Dorothy, Charles is survived by his brothers, Tim Horner of Renovo, PA, Darryl Horner of Spring Grove, Bryan Horner and his wife Maureen of York and David Horner of York; his sisters, Kay Newport and her husband Terry of West Virginia and Rhonda Bredbenner of Abbottstown, and nieces and nephews.

Charles service and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Charles please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now