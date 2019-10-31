Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jabez Ministries
40 Jefferson Ave
York, PA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Jabez Ministries
40 Jefferson Ave
York, PA
York - Charles Osbourne Jackson, affectionately known as "Charlie Jack", born on March 29, 1969 to Annette (Henderson) Cravens and the late Charles Jackson. Son of Ronald and Annette Cravens departed this earth on October 27, 2019. He attended York City Schools and was a graduate of York High Class 1987. Charlie was a self-employed Barber who loved spending time with his family and friends.

Charlies leaves to mourn his son Nakawi Deshields of Philadelphia, Pa. Sisters Monique Sweeney, husband (David) of Northern Virginia and Jessica Toomer of York, Pa. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his big brother Trev "Pacheco" Jackson.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Ave, York, Pa 17401. The Service will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Adrian Boxley officiating. Final resting place will be Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
