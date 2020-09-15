1/1
Charles P. Campo Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles P. Campo, Jr.

York - Charles P. Campo, Jr., 72, entered into rest Friday September 11, 2020 at York Hospital.

A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Aby Sebastian OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Campo was born May 13, 1948 in New York, NY, a son of the late Charles P., Sr., and Grace (Carvutto) Campo. He was an accountant and later employed with Rutter's Stores. He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Charles is survived by a son Brian D. Campo and his wife Alicia; a granddaughter Brittany Campo; a brother Frank P. Campo and his wife Rhonda; a niece and nephews Joseph Campo and his wife Angie, Annemarie Camillo and her husband Joseph, and Christopher Campo. He was preceded in death by a daughter Stephanie Campo.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York, PA 17402.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved