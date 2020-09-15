Charles P. Campo, Jr.York - Charles P. Campo, Jr., 72, entered into rest Friday September 11, 2020 at York Hospital.A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Aby Sebastian OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.Mr. Campo was born May 13, 1948 in New York, NY, a son of the late Charles P., Sr., and Grace (Carvutto) Campo. He was an accountant and later employed with Rutter's Stores. He was a member of St. Joseph Church.Charles is survived by a son Brian D. Campo and his wife Alicia; a granddaughter Brittany Campo; a brother Frank P. Campo and his wife Rhonda; a niece and nephews Joseph Campo and his wife Angie, Annemarie Camillo and her husband Joseph, and Christopher Campo. He was preceded in death by a daughter Stephanie Campo.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York, PA 17402.