Charles P. Misner
YORK - Charles 'Mickey' Misner, 93 of York, passed away Wednesday, July 22 at Normandie Ridge. Born January 2, 1927 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Crawford and Ida (Pentz) Misner. He married his childhood sweetheart, Alice 'Tiny' (Zearfoss) Misner 73 years ago on May 1, 1947.
During WWII, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17. He served as a Boiler Mate aboard the USS Duluth and was in Tokyo Bay for the signing of Japan's surrender. His ship was briefly stationed in Hiroshima Bay.
Charlie was a career engineer, working for Frick Company in Waynesboro, Bendix in York, HRB Singer in State College, PA, Honeywell in Lexington, MA and ISC Defense Systems and Sechan Electronics in Lancaster. He was also the family's "Mr. Fix-It" and loved to pitch in whenever something needed to be repaired. He regularly hunted with his son Randy and other relatives. Upon retirement, he and Alice rewarded themselves by touring several countries across six continents.
Charlie enjoyed sports, earning his nickname, "Mickey", as a semi-pro baseball player. He was an avid racquetball player, running his colleagues, son, and grandsons all over the court until he was 84. Charlie loved Penn State football, being a long-time season ticket holder and stadium usher. Now he can finally fulfill his wish to ask JoePa why he sent Guman 'up the middle' on fourth down in the '79 Sugar Bowl.
He was a life-long church-goer, serving at various times as a Trustee, Deacon, and Elder. He was a founding member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in State College. More recently, he was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.
Pastor Greg Wahlberg will officiate a private graveside ceremony for immediate family at Suburban Memorial Gardens near Dover, with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Extended family and friends may view the graveside service at 11AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 on the funeral homes Facebook page. A public Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by four children; Linda (Misner) Lehner, Randy Misner, John Misner and Jill (Misner) Swartz; nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his granddaughter Alisha Swartz, his sister Anna (Misner) Eshom, and his brother Samuel Misner.
The family extends a special thanks to the memory care community of Normandie Ridge who lovingly cared for Charlie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's name to Albright Care Services; attn. Normandie Ridge Memory Care, 90 Maplewood Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837-9996.
