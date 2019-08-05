Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
1935 - 2019
Charles Patterson Obituary
Charles Patterson

York - Charles T Patterson entered into his eternal rest Thursday August 1, 2019 after 84 years of life.

Charlie was known for his generosity and overwhelming kindness. He is survived by his family and long time friends.

A viewing will be 12-1 p.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.

Mr. Patterson was born July 25, 1935 in York, a son of the late Dallas W. and Lydia E. (Winters) Patterson. He had been employed at Dawn Foods
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019
