Charles R. Boyer, Jr.,
Dover - Charles R. Boyer, Jr., 86, entered into rest at 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of the late Sarah J. (Beamer) Boyer.
Born July 22, 1933 in York, Charles was a son of the late Charles R. and Dortha (Taylor) Boyer, Sr.
He was a U.S. Army veteran in the Korean War.
Charles worked for York Wire Cloth where he was a machine operator.
He was a member of New Life Assembly of God in East Berlin and Shiloh American Legion Post 791. He enjoyed camping, traveling and going out to eat.
Charles is survived by a step-son, Jim Williams of York; a step-daughter, Karen Shaffer of Strinestown; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Garry Boyer; a step-daughter, Rosetta Kimmy; a grandson, Scott Kibler; two brothers, Richard and Donald Boyer; and two sisters, Madeline Hake and Joyce Berkheimer.
Relative and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles' funeral at 11a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover where veteran's honors will be presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Joel Everhart.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Assembly of God, 2136 Baltimore Pike, East Berlin, PA 17316.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.