Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Brant


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Brant Obituary
Charles R. Brant

York, PA - Charles R. Brant, 76 of York, PA, died at York Hospital on January 29, 2020. He was the husband of Kathleen (Brenner) Brant with whom he observed their 55th wedding anniversary on September 26, 2019.

Born September 21, 1943 in York, PA, he was the son of the late H. G. and Pauline (Schaffer) Brant.

Charles was employed as an auto mechanic for many years. He then became an auto mechanic instructor and teacher and finished his career as an inspector for the Manheim Auto Auction.

In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by a daughter, Lori A. Tayman and her husband Donald of Millsboro, DE, four grandchildren, Haley Ward, Justin Tayman, Victoria Tayman and Jarod Tayman, all of York, PA and a brother, John Brant of York, PA.

Following cremation, the family will receive friends and guests for an informal gathering from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Cancer Patient Help Fund", c/o WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -