|
|
Charles R. Brant
York, PA - Charles R. Brant, 76 of York, PA, died at York Hospital on January 29, 2020. He was the husband of Kathleen (Brenner) Brant with whom he observed their 55th wedding anniversary on September 26, 2019.
Born September 21, 1943 in York, PA, he was the son of the late H. G. and Pauline (Schaffer) Brant.
Charles was employed as an auto mechanic for many years. He then became an auto mechanic instructor and teacher and finished his career as an inspector for the Manheim Auto Auction.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by a daughter, Lori A. Tayman and her husband Donald of Millsboro, DE, four grandchildren, Haley Ward, Justin Tayman, Victoria Tayman and Jarod Tayman, all of York, PA and a brother, John Brant of York, PA.
Following cremation, the family will receive friends and guests for an informal gathering from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Cancer Patient Help Fund", c/o WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020