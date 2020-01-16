|
Charles R. Donahue
Charles R. Donahue, 93, died January 13, 2020 in Massachusetts, where he was living to be closer to family.
Born October 27, 1926 in Youngstown, OH, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Magner) Donahue.
After graduation from Struthers High School, he began working for General Fireproofing Company as an aircraft assembler. Later that year, he enlisted in the US Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Mr. Donahue returned to General Fireproofing, which later became G.F. Business Equipment Company. In 1981, he took a position with Cole Business Furniture as a Design & Development Engineer in York, PA until his retirement.
He enjoyed golfing on Tuesday mornings with his friends in York, doing detailed jigsaw design work with wood, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
His wife of 59 years, the former Barbara Mound, preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Lundin of MA and David (Pauli) Donahue of PA; and grandchildren, Kelly (John) Westerman and Kyle Lundin.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Flickinger and Mary Wait.
A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Poland Riverside Cemetery, 111 Riverside Dr., Poland, OH.
Memorial tributes may be made in his name to
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020