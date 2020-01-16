Services
Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home
270 N Main St
Poland, OH 44514
(330) 757-4851
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Donahue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Donahue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Donahue Obituary
Charles R. Donahue

Charles R. Donahue, 93, died January 13, 2020 in Massachusetts, where he was living to be closer to family.

Born October 27, 1926 in Youngstown, OH, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Magner) Donahue.

After graduation from Struthers High School, he began working for General Fireproofing Company as an aircraft assembler. Later that year, he enlisted in the US Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Mr. Donahue returned to General Fireproofing, which later became G.F. Business Equipment Company. In 1981, he took a position with Cole Business Furniture as a Design & Development Engineer in York, PA until his retirement.

He enjoyed golfing on Tuesday mornings with his friends in York, doing detailed jigsaw design work with wood, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

His wife of 59 years, the former Barbara Mound, preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Lundin of MA and David (Pauli) Donahue of PA; and grandchildren, Kelly (John) Westerman and Kyle Lundin.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Flickinger and Mary Wait.

A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Poland Riverside Cemetery, 111 Riverside Dr., Poland, OH.

Memorial tributes may be made in his name to at



Visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -