Charles R. Hare, Sr.
Freeland, MD - Charles R. Hare, Sr., 78, of Freeland, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday June 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Shirley (Altizer) Hare with whom recently celebrated 57 years of marriage together.
In addition to his wife Shirley, Charles is survived by two children Linda Levie and her husband Louis, and Charles R. Hare, Jr. and his wife Kimberly, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Charles is preceded in death by his parents Russel E. Hare, and Helen (Bose) Hare.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in New Freedom is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019