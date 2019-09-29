|
|
Charles R. "Bud" Hildebrand
York - Charles R. "Bud" Hildebrand passed away, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Brunswick at Longstown. He was the husband of the late Katherine E. "Kay" Hildebrand with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.
Born July 29, 1922 in Trenton, NJ; a son of the late Charles E. and Reeva (Street) Hildebrand, he was retired from Stokes Trenton, Inc. In retirement, Bud enjoyed delivering flowers for Lawrence Road Florist. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Mr. Hildebrand was a US Navy veteran of WWII.
Mr. Hildebrand is survived by a son, Gary D. and wife Joy Hildebrand of Somerset, NJ; a daughter, Diana H. and husband Anthony Shanko of Red Lion and their three children, Christopher and wife Rachel Shanko of Red Lion, Amy and husband Brad Hayek of York, and Adam and wife Kristen Shanko of Lawrence, KS; and six great grandchildren, Ryan and Zachary Shanko, Grant and Paige Hayek, and Anthony and Nadia Shanko. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Seipel and Dorothy Turner.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Ewing Church Cemetery, Trenton, NJ. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019