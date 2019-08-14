|
Charles R. Powers, Jr.
Red Lion - Charles R. Powers, Jr., 66, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Hallie Jayne (McCoy) Powers.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with the Reverend Steven Schmuck officiating. A viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born on January 4, 1953 in York, he was the son of the late Charles and Erlene E. (Graybill) Powers, Sr. Charles was employed at First Capital Insulation for over 30 years and was the co-owner for the last 10 years. Prior to that he was a Correctional Officer and Supervisor for the York County Prison.
Mr. Powers was a sports enthusiast with allegiances to his Baltimore Orioles and Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed being involved with and supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their many activities. He also loved to travel and had a special affection for the Bahamas. He was known by all he touched in his life as a devoted friend, strong leader and loyal supporter.
Along with his wife, Hallie, Charles is survived by his son, Charles R. Powers, III of Dallastown; two daughters, Teressa Ann Sutherland and her husband, Troy of Windsor and Charlene M. Brady and her husband, Paul of York; six grandchildren, Troy Sutherland, Jr., Nathan Sutherland, Makenna Sutherland, Grasen Brady, Landon Brady and Eden Brady; two great grandchildren, Landon Sutherland and Harper Sutherland; two sisters, Velvet Kyle and her husband, Ed of Clifton Park, NY and Melissa Meigel and her husband, Jeff of Windsor, as well as many well loved nieces, nephews and other close family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to the A.L.S. Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019