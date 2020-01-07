|
Charles R. Sennett, Sr.
Dover - Charles R. Sennett, Sr., 88, entered into rest at 12:18 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Evelyn E. (Miles) Sennett. The couple celebrated 62 years of marriage on June 16, 2019.
Born October 21, 1931 in Baltimore, MD, Charles was the son of the late Henry J. and Dorothy W. (Mentzel) Sennett.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.
Charles worked as an auto and diesel mechanic and later was a manager for Hertz Truck Rental.
He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791 and Heritage Senior Center in Dover where he liked to play Wii Bowling. He was an avid NASCAR fan and Tony Stewart was one of his favorite drivers.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by four sons, Charles R. Sennett, Jr. and wife, Debra of Dover, Mark S. Sennett and fiancée, Jo Wildasin of Hanover, Brian D. Sennett and wife, Kristi of Michigan and David A. Sennett of Dover; ten grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Senior Center, Inc., 3700-4 Davidsburg Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020