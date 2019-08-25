|
|
Charles Raymond Craul
York - Charles Raymond Craul, 87, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at York Hospital under hospice care.
Born November 12, 1931, in Hellam, a son of the late Ralph and Grace (Strickler) Craul.
In lieu of the armed forces, he served in voluntary service in Norristown, PA.
He started his career as a mason contractor and worked in the trucking industry for years.
He retired from Punctual Services in Wrightsville at the age of 82. He enjoyed horseshoes, playing cards, bowling, puzzles and family reunions.
Mr. Craul is survived by seven children, Dwayne Craul, Darwin Craul, Michael Craul, Charlene Strader Craul, Chardell Addy, Cheryl Klinefelter and Kellie Berger; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one brother, Gene Craul and two sisters, Evelyn Zellers and Eva Wolf. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Cremation services will be provided by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Sunday, September, 1st, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Sam Lewis State Park, Mt. Pisgah, Loop Pavilion, officiating will be Reverend James Addy, son-in-law. Continental breakfast will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019