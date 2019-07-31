|
|
Charles Richard "Dick" Laird
West York - Charles Richard "Dick" Laird, 74, of West York, died peacefully Monday morning at his home. He was the loving husband of Nancy E. (Hoskin) Laird with whom he would have celebrated a 55th wedding anniversary on September 27th.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 25 North Adams St, York with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 12:00 noon. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Darcy Reis. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, York is in charge of arrangements.
Dick was born in York August 13, 1944. He was the son of the late Richard A. and Dorothy P. (Fink) Laird.
He was a retired plumber, having owned and operated CR "Dick" Laird Plumbing and Heating for many years. He had also worked with his late father-in-law, Wilbur Hoskin & Sons, FW Behler and York Corrugating and was a former Plumbing Inspector for both West Manchester and Jackson Townships.
Dick was a well-known mandolin musician who played with several bluegrass bands for over 60 years; including the last 26 years with Bluestone. He was a member of the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association and IBMA and was also a member of St. James Lutheran Church in West York.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Laird and his wife, Stephanie, and Heath Laird and his companion, Tanya Myers; his two granddaughters, Allie Laird and Kayla Laird; his sister, Donna Stern; and his two brothers, David A. Laird and Scott E. Laird. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Laird, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 25 North Adams St., York, PA 17404 or Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association (designated to Scholarship fund), c/o Jean Snyder, 827 New Valley Road, Marysville, PA 17053-9716.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019