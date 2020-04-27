|
|
Charles Stine
Manchester - Charles J. Stine "Dunk", age 87, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on April 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Hazel J. (Wright) Stine.
Charles was born in York on May 28, 1932 and was the son of the late Samuel G. and Jean K. (Boyer) Stine. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He worked as a forklift operator for Agway Inc. in York for over 36 years and retired in 1994. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball and was standout star in all of the local leagues.
Charles is survived by his children Christine Schwartz of York, Jacqueline Knaub of Mt. Wolf and James P. Stine of Manchester; 3 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Betty Chapman and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Dakota Knaub; his brother William Stine; his sisters Loretta Ellis, Ardella Stine, Nancy Ness, Berley Stine, and Margaret McDaniel.
Cremation services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020