Charles V. Coble
York Haven - Charles V. Coble, 98, lifelong resident of York Haven, passed away peacefully at his residence while surrounded by his family on Friday, October 18th. He was the beloved husband of the late Myrtle L. (Kline) Coble. The couple was married for over 75 years until her passing in 2018.
Mr. Coble was born in York Haven on December 29, 1920 and was the son of the late Charles H. and Elizabeth (Shuler) Coble.
Charles worked as a draftsman, a career which began when he entered into his high school apprentice program and led him to work for the B.M. Root Company, where he remained for 45 years, until his retirement in 1985. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of World War II. He enjoyed woodworking and was a "do it yourselfer." He and his wife were longtime members of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown.
He is survived by his son Victor K. Coble and his wife Shelby; three grandchildren, Carolyn Clements and her husband Brad, Robert Eckenrode and his wife Mandy, and Scott Eckenrode and his wife Amy. He is also survived by six great grandchildren, Sydney, Connor, Alex, Hailey, Carter and Cole and 11 nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, George W. Coble and his sister, Louise M Updegraff Sharp.
A funeral service to honor Charles' life will be held at Noon on Wednesday, October 23, at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown with the Rev. Roger Mentzer officiating. A viewing will take place at the church on Wednesday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will be held in Manchester Union Cemetery with military funeral honors provided by the Dallastown American Legion Post 605.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' name can be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, at the above address or to Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 Sixth Ave., York, PA 17403.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Memorial White Rose Hospice for the care and compassion they had given Charles.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
To share condolences with the family please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019