Charles W. Bates
West York - Charles W. Bates, 91, entered into rest Saturday February 8, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Grace I. (Hake) Bates for 70 years.
A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb 29,2020 at Dover United Church of Christ 45 West Canal St., Dover. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Eva O'Diem officiating. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military rites at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Bates was born February 9, 1928 in York, a son of the late Meaders W. and Margaret (Shellenberger) Bates. He was a member of Dover UCC and had served in the US Navy (Seabees) during WW II. He had been employed as a Truck Driver and enjoyed fishing.
Charles is survived by his wife; sons William A. Bates and his wife Nancy L. BriggsShearer, Gary L. Bates and his wife Tere; grandchildren Sarah,
Emily, David, Katie, Courtney, Ashley, and Brittany; 7 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Dover UCC 45 West Canal St., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020