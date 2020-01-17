|
Charles (Charlie) W. Caskey
Chambersburg - Charles (Charlie) W. Caskey (87) formerly of Spring Grove, Pa., died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Mennohaven Retirement Community.
Born September 2, 1932 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Margarite (Hahn) Caskey. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1950.
He is survived by his wife Joanne (Martin) Caskey. They were married for 63 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954. He graduated from the Veteran's Vocational School and obtained a masonry apprenticeship. He worked at the P. H. Glatfelter Paper Company for 32 years and retired in 1995. He was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Spring Grove, PA where he volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 30.
Mr. Caskey also leaves three children, Pamela Smith of York, Todd Caskey and wife, Lynn of Spring Grove, Tim Caskey and wife, Suzanne of York. There are 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine Wetzel and her husband Thomas from Orrtanna, PA.
The Rev. Jane Nicholson will conduct a memorial service 11:00 am January 23 at the First Lutheran Church 43 West Washington Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church of Chambersburg.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020