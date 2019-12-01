|
Charles W. Grim
DOVER - Charles W. Grim, 83, entered into rest Friday evening, November 29, 2019 at his home.
Born December 7, 1935 in York, Charles was a son of the late Clarence and Winifred (Swartz) Grim.
He had been employed by United Dye, YWCA and St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Charles attended Cassel's Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. He enjoyed bowling at Lincolnway West and later, Lincolnway East. He was also an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Charles is survived by six children, Robert Grim of Etters, Patricia Hansford and husband, Calvin of Dover, Ronald Grim and wife, Kim of York Haven, Charles Grim, Jr. of York, Clarence Grim and wife, Denise of Mobile, AL and Kevin Grim and wife, Deb of York; nine grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn Grim of York Haven and Wilmer "Shorty" Grim of East Berlin; and his first wife, Grace Grim. He was preceded in death by five sisters and eight brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles' funeral at 12 noon and the viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Diehl Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Inc., 87 S. Main St., Mount Wolf. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406; or AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Rd., Suite 1, York PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019