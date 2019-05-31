|
|
Charles W. Stein
York - Charles W. Stein, age 103, died peacefully at home on May 23, 2019 just two weeks before his 104th birthday. Born in 1915 in Red Lion, he was the son of the late H. Curvin and Edith (Wilson) Stein and husband of the late Helen (Pifer) Stein to whom he was married for 81 years.
A World War II veteran, Charles served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific. He is a past-commander (1946) of Dallastown American Legion Post 605. Trained as a barber he owned a shop in Jacobus prior to the war and later worked in the Yorktowne Hotel barbershop. Following the war he graduated from Thompson Business College in York. In 1956 he bought R.C. Shuchart Grain and Feed Inc. in New Freedom which he managed until his retirement in 1975. As a local businessman he was active in the New Freedom community.
In retirement he and his wife, Helen, were members of Wally Byam Airstream Club and Dallastown Golden Age Club. For 25 years they drove cross-country to spend winter months with family in California. They belonged to the Prettyboy Swingers, a local square dance club. He was a member of Shrewsbury Masonic Lodge No. 423. Charles took up turquoise and silver jewelry making as a hobby and created many pieces that he gave to family members and friends. He was also good with woodworking, enjoyed reading mysteries, doing crosswords, and was a devoted Orioles baseball fan. He bowled with a senior league and in his 90's Charles and his partner earned 2nd place medals in bowling at the York County Senior Games. Most of all he was a good friend.
Charles is survived by four children, James Stein of Novato, CA, Max Stein and wife Jean of Joshua Tree, CA, Gretchen Frederick of Sparks, MD and David Stein and wife Kathy of White Water, CA; six grandchildren, Dana Jones, Greta Kerner, Michael Stein, Kevin Stein, Carl Stein and Satoko Kitamura; nine great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three siblings; David Stein, Mildred Stein and Ruth Stein Jarvis and by his daughter-in-law, Toshiko Kitamura Stein.
The family is especially grateful to his granddaughter, Dana Jones, who cared for both her grandparents for years, and did so with love, dedication and a wonderful sense of humor. And to AseraCare hospice staff who are the best. Thank you.
Charles was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, New Freedom for 60 years.
A Memorial Service will be held at the church at 11 AM Wednesday, June 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to at .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019