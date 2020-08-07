Charles W. Wise, Jr.
Springettsbury Twp. - Charles W. "Bud" Wise, Jr., age 94, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 7:08 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was the husband of the late Charlotte M. "Sue" (Mundis) Wise.
Born June 18, 1926, in Windsor Township, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Beatrice (Turner) Wise. He was a 1944 graduate of William Penny High School, and served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He was employed by Drovers and Mechanics Bank for 42 years, retiring in 1989 as Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. He was a member of Victory Athletic Association, Viking Athletic Association, and the Hawk Gunning Club.
Mr. Wise, Jr., is survived by two sons, Charles W. Wise, III, and his wife Holly, of Mount Wolf, and Timothy S. Wise, and his wife Debra, of York; four grandchildren, Heather Thompson, Julie Kane, Christopher Yarnell, and Amanda Pearson; ten great grandchildren, Xyria, Brianna, Grant, Brady, Cameron, Taylor, Ethan, Noah, Stephen, and Allison; three great great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kameron, and Oliver; and a sister-in-law, Patty Wise, of York. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Eckert; and a brother, Nevin Wise.
A private graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mount Rose Cemetery, with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be Chaplain Nan Garber. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or to Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, 101 Good Drive Unit 1, Lancaster PA 17603. KuhnerEquites.com