1/2
Charles W. Wise Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. Wise, Jr.

Springettsbury Twp. - Charles W. "Bud" Wise, Jr., age 94, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 7:08 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was the husband of the late Charlotte M. "Sue" (Mundis) Wise.

Born June 18, 1926, in Windsor Township, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Beatrice (Turner) Wise. He was a 1944 graduate of William Penny High School, and served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He was employed by Drovers and Mechanics Bank for 42 years, retiring in 1989 as Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. He was a member of Victory Athletic Association, Viking Athletic Association, and the Hawk Gunning Club.

Mr. Wise, Jr., is survived by two sons, Charles W. Wise, III, and his wife Holly, of Mount Wolf, and Timothy S. Wise, and his wife Debra, of York; four grandchildren, Heather Thompson, Julie Kane, Christopher Yarnell, and Amanda Pearson; ten great grandchildren, Xyria, Brianna, Grant, Brady, Cameron, Taylor, Ethan, Noah, Stephen, and Allison; three great great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kameron, and Oliver; and a sister-in-law, Patty Wise, of York. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Eckert; and a brother, Nevin Wise.

A private graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mount Rose Cemetery, with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be Chaplain Nan Garber. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or to Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, 101 Good Drive Unit 1, Lancaster PA 17603.

KuhnerEquites.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
Mount Rose Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved