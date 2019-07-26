|
|
Charles Wantz
York - Charles "Sonny" Wantz, 70, passed away unexpectedly July 23, 2019. He was the husband of Sharon (Adams) Wantz. Born on December 22, 1948 in York, Pa, he was the son of the late Stewart and Josephine Wantz, Sr. Charles honorably served our country in the United States Army.
Charles loved to talk and had a big heart. He was always the first to lend a helping hand, especially to his neighbors. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, he leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Missy Welt and husband Steven; sisters, Nancy Klinedinst and Phyllis Snook and husband Gary; and a host of nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Aldinger and a brother, Steward Wantz, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York, Pa 17403. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David W. Slauterback officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Rose Cemetery. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 26, 2019