Charles William Gentile, 63 of York, PA, formerly of Parker, CO, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Senior Commons @ Powder Mill. Born on September 17, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Walter William Gentile and Betty Lou (Brengle) Gentile and a graduate of Northern High School in Baltimore, MD. Charles was the definition of a patriot; he was all about service to his country. He served 26 years with the U.S. Army where he traveled all over the world including a tour in South Korea and multiple tours in Germany. There he learned the art of Volksmarching that stayed with him the rest of his life. He enjoyed this sport with many friends and acquaintances that would gather on event day having walked in all 50 states, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg. Furthermore, he had actually taken enough steps to travel the length of the equator one and one-half times.
Continuing in his love of country, he worked as an intelligence officer at the Pentagon, Ft. Meade Military Base and Colorado Aerospace Data Facility. In addition, during his career Charles had furthered his education to include an associate degree, bachelor degree and license practical nursing degree. Charles was a lifetime Baltimore Oriole fan, lifetime member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, the American Legion Post #270 Baltimore, MD and Association of the United States Army. Having a love for country music, he was known to be a generous man, donating to multiple organizations that benefited veterans.
He is survived by: his three siblings-Craig William Gentile (AuBree) of Whiteford, MD; Cheryl Kinnear (Joseph) of Chase, MD; Carole Rawls (Jeffrey) of Myrtle Beach, SC; loving nieces and nephews-Katie, Kelly, Christopher and Joshua.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA. Military honors will be presented by the Maryland National Guard Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate memorial contributions to Operation Second Chance https://operationsecondchance.org/: or Freedom Service Dogs of America: https://freedomservicedogs.org/donate/ For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019