Charlotte A. LeppoDover, PA - Charlotte A. Leppo, 87 of Dover, PA, died at the residence of her son, Bryan in Manchester, PA on October 10, 2020. She was the wife of Robert B. Leppo of Dover, PA.Born May 7, 1933 in Yoe, PA, she was the daughter of the late Curvin A. and Hazel E. (Sechrist) Snyder.In addition to her husband, Charlotte is survived by three sons, Bryan Rudy of Manchester, PA, Randy Rudy of West York, PA and Brad Rudy of Hellam, PA and a daughter, Cheryl Berlin of Dover, PA. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Rudy.Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.