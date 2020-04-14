|
Charlotte C. (Sechrist) Sechrist
Red Lion - Charlotte C. (Sechrist) Sechrist, formerly of Red Lion, passed from life to Eternal Life after a lengthy illness on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 6:30 pm at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York, at the age of 83. She was the wife of the late Stanley C. Sechrist who entered into rest on October 6, 1986.
Charlotte was born in York on February 26, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Roland L. and Edna E. (Smeltzer) Sechrist. She was the Office Manager at the former Dr. D. J. McHenry and Eskridge Associates. She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, being in the sun, gardening and spending time with her family.
She leaves her three children, Kim D. Gunder of Red Lion, Stacey S. Gibbs and her husband Tim of York and Jefre S. Sechrist of Wrightsville. She was the loving grandmother to seven grandchildren, and the great grandmother of sixteen, with four more on the way; a great grandson due in May, twin great grandsons due in September, and a great grandchild due in November.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Celebration of Life to Honor and Praise Charlotte will be scheduled at a later date and burial will be private and at the convenience to the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Charlotte, may be offered to the GPA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA., 17110.
Be not burdened with time of sorrow. I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full. I savored much, good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. Lift up you heart and share with me, God wanted me now, He set me free.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020